Western Alienation - Politics Explained with Aaron Gunn

In recent years, independent media and journalists have soared in popularity. Aaron Gunn has emerged as one of Canada’s most influential in this context.





Gunn’s online series, Politics Explained, has been serving Canadians by producing documentaries. The series covers vital issues such as rising crime rates in Canada, the decriminalization of drugs, freedom of speech in Canadian universities, Canada's inflation crisis, Western alienation, and the challenges in Canada's healthcare system.





His films have been viewed over 6 million times on YouTube alone.





This show features clips from Gunn’s “Fractured Nation, The Pillage of Western Canada” by permission.





If you live in Western Canada, it will be no surprise to you that as many as 1/3rd of Albertans believe the province would be better off if it separated from the rest of Canada. If you live in Eastern Canada, this may come as a surprise, but the disillusionment in Western Canada is real. It stems from a painful history with Ottawa — a history that most Canadians outside the prairies are unaware of.





