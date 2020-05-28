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Another Study Pours Cold Water on Theory of Catching COVID From People Without Symptoms
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18 views • May 28, 2020
The basis of claiming COVID could spread from people WITHOUT symptoms came from four patients in Germany who were ASSUMED to have caught COVID from an asymptomatic Asian patient zero. That has now been debunked after interviewing the patient. Now another study of 455 patients questions the assumption. But Gallup scolds GOP voters who question death statistics, while applauding them for believing the disproven (even by CDC) myth that you the virus lingers for hours on surfaces.
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