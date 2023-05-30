Create New Account
Russian EW (electronic warfare) Suppression of a AFU Drone in Ilinskoye, Krasnogorsk region of Russia this morning at around 06:30 local
Published a day ago

EW suppression of a AFU drone in Ilinskoye, Krasnogorsk region this morning at around 06:30 local. Down it goes.

Putin: Moscow's air defense system worked normally, but there is work to be done

The air defense system worked normally, but there is still work to be done. This was stated today by Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the attack of Ukrainian drones on the capital region.

“The air defense system of Moscow worked normally, satisfactorily. Although there is something to work on,” the head of state said.

According to the military department, 5 drones were shot down using the Pantsir-S complex. Another 3 were suppressed by electronic warfare. The incident is regarded as a terrorist act.


