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'Not by Works'--What Does It Mean
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1 view • November 03, 2020
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AVoiceInTheDesert/featured
Romans 4:2-5 is one of those passages, along with James 2:21-24, and Hebrews 11:8-10, which points to Abraham's faith and works through listening to God and forsaking all. The do-nothing preachers on both sides of the holiness debate rarely use these verses because they hate the forsake all teaching more than anything else Jesus taught. Instead they focus on the dead works of religion; rules about not swearing, paying your tithes, getting water baptised, etc. But like Jesus said in the Beattitudes: Abraham hungered and thirsted after righteousness and it was his faith, exemplified by his good works—his willingness to give up everything including his own son, Isaac—was what justified Abraham before God. This is exactly what is missing in the church world today.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
YouTube
God And His Creation Old Testament In Hindi Animated Story by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Romans 4:2-5 is one of those passages, along with James 2:21-24, and Hebrews 11:8-10, which points to Abraham's faith and works through listening to God and forsaking all. The do-nothing preachers on both sides of the holiness debate rarely use these verses because they hate the forsake all teaching more than anything else Jesus taught. Instead they focus on the dead works of religion; rules about not swearing, paying your tithes, getting water baptised, etc. But like Jesus said in the Beattitudes: Abraham hungered and thirsted after righteousness and it was his faith, exemplified by his good works—his willingness to give up everything including his own son, Isaac—was what justified Abraham before God. This is exactly what is missing in the church world today.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
YouTube
God And His Creation Old Testament In Hindi Animated Story by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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