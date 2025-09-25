It’s Official: CV19 Vax Not Safe & Effective - Karen Kingston

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://usawatchdog.com/its-official-cv19-vax-not-safe-effective-karen-kingston/
Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with renowned biotech analyst Karen Kingston https://www.thekingstonreport.com/ as she uncovers the truth about the pure evil that has been covered up about the CV19 vax. Now, the Trump Administration is finally revealing for everyone to see that the CV19 vax was NEVER “safe and effective.” It was in fact a total fraud and crime on the public. The CV19 vax was indeed a bioweapon that killed and injured millions worldwide for 9.23.25