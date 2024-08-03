Hezbollah: Scenes Targeting the settlements of Shtula and Al-Manara in northern occupied Palestine

Hezbollah (Lebanon) Scenes from targeting the settlements of Shtula and Al-Manara in northern occupied Palestine.

🌟 Hezbollah destroy Zionist settlements and hunt soldiers in their hideouts

🔫 Destructive missiles drop on Shtola settlement, which has become Hezbollah's daily punching bag, from south Lebanon

🔫Kornet missiles blow up settlement apartments in Al-Manara settlement, in which Zionist forces barricade themselves thinking they're invisible or something

Also, Hezbollah issued the following statement just now:

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, particularly the attacks on my villages of KfarKila and Deir Siryan, which resulted in civilian injuries, the Islamic resistance has added the new settlement of Beit Hillel to its list of targets and has bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets."