BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hezbollah: Scenes Targeting the settlements of Shtula and Al-Manara in northern occupied Palestine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • 9 months ago

Hezbollah (Lebanon) Scenes from targeting the settlements of Shtula and Al-Manara in northern occupied Palestine.

🌟 Hezbollah destroy Zionist settlements and hunt soldiers in their hideouts

🔫 Destructive missiles drop on Shtola settlement, which has become Hezbollah's daily punching bag, from south Lebanon

🔫Kornet missiles blow up settlement apartments in Al-Manara settlement, in which Zionist forces barricade themselves thinking they're invisible or something

Also, Hezbollah issued the following statement just now:

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, particularly the attacks on my villages of KfarKila and Deir Siryan, which resulted in civilian injuries, the Islamic resistance has added the new settlement of Beit Hillel to its list of targets and has bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy