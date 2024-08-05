⚡️Graphic❗️Bangladesh Clashes between security forces and protesters began in the capital - part 2

⚡️Clashes between security forces and protesters began in the capital of Bangladesh.

Man in the thumbnail crouched with green shirt image. Poor man appears to have been shot in the upper chest, with massive bleeding. Doubtful that he survived?

The death toll in Bangladesh as a result of the wave of unrest has risen to at least 300 people, reports Agence France-Presse.

Sunday, according to the agency, became the deadliest day of the entire protest period, with 94 people killed.

People broke into the Prime Minister's residence, writes the BBC. In response, the security forces opened fire on them. AFP reports 300 casualties.

There is information about the resignation of the prime minister. According to one version, Sheikh Hasina flew to Finland, according to another - to India.

At the moment it is unclear who is at the head of the state. The army commander communicates with the leaders of political parties.