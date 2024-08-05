BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️Graphic❗️Bangladesh Clashes between security forces and protesters began in the capital - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • 9 months ago

⚡️Clashes between security forces and protesters began in the capital of Bangladesh.

Man in the thumbnail crouched with green shirt image. Poor man appears to have been shot in the upper chest, with massive bleeding. Doubtful that he survived?

The death toll in Bangladesh as a result of the wave of unrest has risen to at least 300 people, reports Agence France-Presse.

Sunday, according to the agency, became the deadliest day of the entire protest period, with 94 people killed.

People broke into the Prime Minister's residence, writes the BBC. In response, the security forces opened fire on them. AFP reports 300 casualties.

There is information about the resignation of the prime minister. According to one version, Sheikh Hasina flew to Finland, according to another - to India.

At the moment it is unclear who is at the head of the state. The army commander communicates with the leaders of political parties.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy