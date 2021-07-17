Ex Jesuit Alberto Rivera And Others Speak On Jesuit Infiltration

The host of this video, Jim Arribito was killed, along with two of his children in an air crash some time after this was made. This is an educational video, about a system that is totally corrupt, how far it's tentacles go, and what they are really capable of. And I must add, it is not just America that has been infiltrated politically and religiously, today, this involves the entire world.

Copy and pasted from original upload: The Jesuits (society of Jesus) have totally taken over just about every facet of America. From all religions to all secret societies, government agencies, intelligence agencies in America and all over the world. Here an ex-jesuit priest Alberto Rivera (murdered by the Vatican in 1997 by poisoning) tells of why and how the Jesuits are doing this. We can see the evidence of this by the attacks on our civil liberties and the U.S. Constitution. It's time to wake up. Share this video and and post it anywhere you can. Also speaks of the Kennedy and Lincoln assassinations being plots of the Jesuits from Rome.



Jer 13:23 Can the Ethiopian change his skin, or the leopard his spots? then may ye also do good, that are accustomed to do evil.