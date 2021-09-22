© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Hospital Confirms HHS Whistleblower's COVID Vaccine Claims
Follow
6
Share
Report
390 views • September 22, 2021
James O'Keefe joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer live via Skype to discuss his most recent hidden camera footage, and he reveals that the hospital has yet to respond to inquiries, allowing their silence to speak volumes to the validity of the footage.
Save 50% on Winter Sun Plus and get TWICE the Vitamin D power!
Save 50% on Winter Sun Plus and get TWICE the Vitamin D power!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.