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Finally! Some Rational Discourse on Cryptocurrency?
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41 views • December 11, 2021
Finally! Some Rational Discourse on Cryptocurrency? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
It’s hard to think of another financial craze in which so many people poured so much into entities with so little intrinsic value. Few hype coins have any utility as currency. Good luck buying lunch with one. Many are minted in numbers rarely seen outside astronomy books — trillions, quadrillions — which dooms them to obscurity and eventual death.
Watch this video on Finally! Some Rational Discourse on Cryptocurrency?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Finally! Some Rational Discourse on Cryptocurrency?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
It’s hard to think of another financial craze in which so many people poured so much into entities with so little intrinsic value. Few hype coins have any utility as currency. Good luck buying lunch with one. Many are minted in numbers rarely seen outside astronomy books — trillions, quadrillions — which dooms them to obscurity and eventual death.
Watch this video on Finally! Some Rational Discourse on Cryptocurrency?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Finally! Some Rational Discourse on Cryptocurrency?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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