INCOMPREHENSIBLE TORTURE - ORGAN HARVESTING DISGUISED AS COMPASSION (COMPILATION) (SHARE)

May 29, 2024
CANADA'S EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLING FOR PROFIT AND PEASANT EXPENSE CONTROL
Links by video in compilation
Video 1 -
Liberal euthanasia laws make Canada the world leader in organs harvested from assisted-suicide victims
Graph source - DAILY MAIL U.K. - https://tinyurl.com/23v66535
Video 2 -
Daily Mail Back-Story - https://tinyurl.com/4ajxv6mb
Satanic Suicide Commercial (Eye of Horus) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gI6gTFIMyk
BC Transplant Organ Harvesting Ghouls Webinar - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQcfychrmIM
Video 3 -
U.S. organ waiting list - https://tinyurl.com/42k2etj4
FULL VIDEO - DR BYRNE (PolicePaparazzi Channel)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VX7f4tEnwkhg/
Dr. Paul A. Byrne is a Board Certified Neonatologist and Pediatrician. He is the Founder of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. He is Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at University of Toledo, College of Medicine. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is author and producer of the film “Continuum of Life” and author of the books “Life, Life Support and Death,” “Beyond Brain Death,” and “Is ‘Brain Death’ True Death?”
Video 4 - Melbourne Doctor: Most Donors Still Alive when Organs are Removed - https://tinyurl.com/38y4f3uw
DAILY MAIL - ARTICLES BY JAMES REINL
BC - https://tinyurl.com/mvamcfw9
QUEBEC - https://tinyurl.com/bddhdbns
Globe and Mail - Canadian Blood Services Sells Out https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-canadian-blood-services-private-company-plasma/
SEATTLE CHILDREN'S - Dr Truog
Ethical Issues in Organ Donation After Cardiac Death (Full Presentation) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVIR54vAFAU
DYING WITH DIGNITY IN CANADA - THIS IS HORRIFIC (SMOKE&MIRRORS) https://www.bitchute.com/video/DO1QBiiE6XkW/
