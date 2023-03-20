Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank
.....caught by the Russian hacker, pretending to be Zelensky, 😄 announces
The dictatorship of the digital euro
"The digital euro is well on track. And the goal is to trace all transactions."
"There will be control, you're right," she explains, believing she is dealing with Zelensky.
At the end the fake Zelensky trolling the ex-IMF president: “The next currency, in Europe will be firewood.”
