A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mahitrenko Bogdan Igorevich, who voluntarily surrendered to the subdivisions of the group V.





- When we surrendered, our mobilized began to shoot us in the back.

- No one even knew how to use Western weapons ...





PS. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation today reported that in Novomikhailovka, the Nazis shot 32 AFU soldiers who wanted to surrender.