© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mahitrenko Bogdan Igorevich, who voluntarily surrendered to the subdivisions of the group V.
- When we surrendered, our mobilized began to shoot us in the back.
- No one even knew how to use Western weapons ...
PS. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation today reported that in Novomikhailovka, the Nazis shot 32 AFU soldiers who wanted to surrender.