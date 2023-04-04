And We Know 4.3.2023 Epstein cases unfolding, COVERUPS, MTG on 60min, Groomers, Enough is Enough. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
April 3, 2023
Prepare for this one… We have more on Trump, Alvin Bragg, Obama, the Media, April Showers, Zambia, Finland, MTG bringing truth bombs on 60 minutes, Bud Light promoting Trans, CMA too… here we go.
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk
—————————————————
News....or is it? https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer/8783
Teen disqualified from Pokémon tournament for laughing upon being asked his pronouns
https://www.yahoo.com/news/teen-disqualified-pok-mon-tournament-222609535.html
Russia is April 2023's UN's rotating President of the Security Council. https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/32112
Leslie Stahl looks like she’s about to lose her dentures as Marjorie Taylor Greene tells the TRUTH about how “The Democrats are a party of pedophiles.” https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/32106
“They only attack me because I fight for you.” https://t.me/c/1716023008/169142
⬆️ The CURRENT [EPSTEIN] CASE in Virgin islands, is OPERATIONS connected to getting DIRECT info from the TOP ELITES as Sergey Brin ( 12th richest person in the world who cofounded GOOGLE > DARPA VIA OPERATIONS) .... https://t.me/qthestormrider777/14588
Ted Nugent tells Kyle Rittenhouse Michelle Obama is actually a man. 😂😂 https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117251
Pedo Lawyer in DNC-hired firm out to get Trump for J6 is arrested for MASSIVE amount of child porn https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117242
We all know why they're targeting little boys. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/42087
🔥 MTG calls Deep State RINOs https://t.me/MistyG17/29183
DNI John Ratcliffe says that Alvin Bragg may have committed a felony. https://t.me/MistyG17/29178
Glenn Beck makes a compelling case on why the elite want people to lash out so they can create a patsy and blame Patriots for the seeming looming system collapse. Be wise in your actions and remember we are the calm in the storm: https://t.me/PepeMatter/15071
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
----------The Patriot Light Socials----------
📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb
🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2g1h3q-4.3.23-epstein-cases-unfolding-coverups-mtg-on-60min-groomers-enough-is-eno.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.