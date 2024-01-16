This is the best I’ve seen so far.



Blatant Western double standards and hypocrisy has been exposed like no other time.



Israels barbaric, sadistic, genocidal cruelty & the West's unquestioning support & assistance in funding & supplying weapons of slaughter and ethnic cleansing removes any doubt that it has any right to talk of war crimes by any other nation.



The West and its so called rules based system has been exposed, rules which seem to only apply to their opponents. No one is going to take them seriously ever again. Yet the sleepers will go right along with it as they did with convid.



The selective amnesia and hypocrisy could not be more blatant. Israel has succeeded in clearing every doubt left about the stance of our so called governments.

A bunch of greedy criminals and opportunists hell bent on destroying our world.

