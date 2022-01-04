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England getting waxed..."AGAIN..!"
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250 views • January 04, 2022
"Four sky criminals in four minutes"
England getting waxed by the climate "changers" who were out in full force in the UK skies 11:30 am. 4th Jan 2022. ...With guest appearances from Captain Mega-dump & Captain Limp-dick!!! Again, watch for the un-even plumes!
MUST READ BOOKS... Geo-interfering Patently Patented. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
UNDER AN IONIZED SKY. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionize...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
England getting waxed by the climate "changers" who were out in full force in the UK skies 11:30 am. 4th Jan 2022. ...With guest appearances from Captain Mega-dump & Captain Limp-dick!!! Again, watch for the un-even plumes!
MUST READ BOOKS... Geo-interfering Patently Patented. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
UNDER AN IONIZED SKY. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionize...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
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