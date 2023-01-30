JAMES OKEEFE AND THE PFIZER DEBACLE. WHO SET THAT UP?

Completely obvious there's something amiss here. That's interview format, not casual conversation and you gotta be silly to miss that. Did James O'Keefe get set up? Here's my thoughts.. becuz it takes more to ignore the fact, that wasnt just conversation, than it does to consider other possibilities. And guys, if you have to rely on someone's reputation to believe the info the way its presented... if you have to overlook OBVIOUS details and make huge assumptions about someone being mentally disabled to miss that sort of thing, sorry... I don't care. I'm gonna get into it amd I'm not gonna ignore it. This isn't an accusation. This is a "what's happened here?" Rules of engagement say the truth needs to be in plain sight and "told" and this also fulfills that if one was to oblige that thought. Don't assume you know the motives here. It may be just the way Pfizer chose to present the truth and used James to do it, unbeknownst to him. Either way, this requires examination. Hit meeeee! [email protected]