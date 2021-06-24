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Bilderberg Groups Depopulation Plans Exposed (2010)
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143 views • June 24, 2021
Bilderberg Groups Depopulation Plans Exposed (2010)
The Bilderberg group and their secret and not so secret meetings have all had one main objective – how to reduce the number of people on the planet. These New World Order elitists are dictating who has the right to live and who doesn’t.
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@Willyalfredo:3
The Bilderberg group and their secret and not so secret meetings have all had one main objective – how to reduce the number of people on the planet. These New World Order elitists are dictating who has the right to live and who doesn’t.
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@Willyalfredo:3
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