Newsome Vs Newsmax - Department Of War - Banning Guns Doesn't Stop Violence

Newsom Targets Newsmax as 'Sick, Enemy of American People'





California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has again taken to social media — this time with a particularly pointed post accusing Newsmax of being "sick" and labeling the conservative outlet an "enemy of the American people."





The jarring message, punctuated with a bizarre reference to HBO that left many scratching their heads, is just the latest example of the governor's eccentric and combative tone.





https://www.newsmax.com/us/gavin-newsom-attacks-newsmax/2025/09/04/id/1225172/









RESTORING THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF WAR





By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:





Section 1. Purpose. On August 7, 1789, 236 years ago, President George Washington signed into law a bill establishing the United States Department of War to oversee the operation and maintenance of military and naval affairs.





https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/09/restoring-the-united-states-department-of-war/









Premier pours out a bottle of Crown Royal to protest Diageo closing an Ontario plant





Ontario Premier Doug Ford dumped a bottle of Crown Royal whisky on the ground around his podium during an announcement in Kitchener Tuesday, in response to parent company Diageo's announcement last week that it will close its Amherstburg, Ont., bottling plant.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/ford-crown-royal-boycott-ontario-distillery-1.7623049









Gun violence is on the rise in Canada. In parts of the Greater Toronto Area, it's a record-breaking year





Melanie Ward remembers the moment she learned her son was dead with haunting clarity.





"I just dropped to my knees and screamed," she said.





Her son, Alexander Circiumaru, was on his way to an appointment in downtown Hamilton earlier this year but never made it.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/gun-violence-record-greater-toronto-area-1.7369233









Why Gun Control Laws May Not Work as Intended





They Don’t Stop Violent Crimes! They don’t make people safer.





Gun control laws are frequently proposed as solutions for reducing crime and curbing gun violence. Proponents argue that stricter regulations will prevent dangerous individuals from accessing firearms and lower the incidence of mass shootings and other violent acts. However, examining data from cities and states with the most stringent gun laws reveals that these measures often fall short of their goals. There is a profound disconnect in the logic that equates more gun laws with increased safety.





https://thecivilrightscoalition.com/why-gun-control-laws-may-not-work-as-intended/

‘Blatantly unconstitutional’: Second Amendment groups slam floated gun ban for transgender Americans





Reports of the DOJ weighing restricting transgender Americans’ access to guns drew strong pushback from GOP-aligned gun advocates.





https://www.politico.com/news/2025/09/06/trump-gun-ban-pushback-00547529