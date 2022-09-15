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LIVE this morning - Migrants from Texas at VP Kamala’s House in DC - Thanks to Gov Abbott of Texas 2 Bus Loads Given a Ride - Gifts to Kamala. - 091522
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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91 views • September 15, 2022

I'm sharing this video that was LIVE this morning from 'penguinsix' on YouTube. LIVE: Migrants from Texas dropped at Vice President’s House.


Governor Abbott dropped off a busload of migrants at Vice President Harris' house this morning. I was there to film it LIVE. Additional videos will be uploaded tonight.


PenguinSix is an apolitical guy in a political town who likes to walk a lot. He has hiked over 17,000 miles (27,000kms) in the past six years and is still walking today. He is an American expat who spent the last decade in Hong Kong with his family and is now back in Washington DC, continuing his daily ritual of taking very long hikes around the city catching the sights and sounds of the city while live streaming to share with others. History, culture, life as an expat (with reverse culture shock), and the pitiful Chinese food in Washington DC are regular topics of discussion. Feel free to follow him on other social media accounts such as:


Camera 1: DJI Osmo Pocket 2 — https://amzn.to/3bvGEPn

Camera 2: iPhone 13 Pro -- https://amzn.to/3rnxSrt

Camera 3: Canon 70D -- https://amzn.to/39f0vAB

Camera 4: Sony A7IV -- https://amzn.to/3t4xPov



Big Lens: Sony 100-400mm — https://amzn.to/34GCDqM

Portable Lens: Apexel 36x iPhone Telephoto Lens - https://amzn.to/3CzIKte


http://www.penguinsix.com/


Twitter @penguinsix https://twitter.com/PenguinSix

Happs @penguinsix http://happs.tv/invite/@Penguinsix

Instagram @penguinsix https://www.instagram.com/penguinsix/

Facebook - PenguinSix https://www.facebook.com/penguinsix

Twitch - @ThePenguinsix https://www.twitch.tv/thepenguinsix

Keywords
walltexas borderinvadersmexican immigrantsbiden open borders
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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