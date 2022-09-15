Create New Account
LIVE this morning - Migrants from Texas at VP Kamala’s House in DC - Thanks to Gov Abbott of Texas 2 Bus Loads Given a Ride - Gifts to Kamala. - 091522
90 views
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

I'm sharing this video that was LIVE this morning from 'penguinsix' on YouTube. LIVE: Migrants from Texas dropped at Vice President’s House.


Governor Abbott dropped off a busload of migrants at Vice President Harris' house this morning. I was there to film it LIVE. Additional videos will be uploaded tonight.


PenguinSix is an apolitical guy in a political town who likes to walk a lot. He has hiked over 17,000 miles (27,000kms) in the past six years and is still walking today. He is an American expat who spent the last decade in Hong Kong with his family and is now back in Washington DC, continuing his daily ritual of taking very long hikes around the city catching the sights and sounds of the city while live streaming to share with others. History, culture, life as an expat (with reverse culture shock), and the pitiful Chinese food in Washington DC are regular topics of discussion. Feel free to follow him on other social media accounts such as:


walltexas borderinvadersmexican immigrantsbiden open borders

