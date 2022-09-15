LIVE this morning - Migrants from Texas at VP Kamala’s House in DC - Thanks to Gov Abbott of Texas 2 Bus Loads Given a Ride - Gifts to Kamala. - 091522

I'm sharing this video that was LIVE this morning from 'penguinsix' on YouTube. LIVE: Migrants from Texas dropped at Vice President’s House.
Governor Abbott dropped off a busload of migrants at Vice President Harris' house this morning. I was there to film it LIVE. Additional videos will be uploaded tonight.
PenguinSix is an apolitical guy in a political town who likes to walk a lot. He has hiked over 17,000 miles (27,000kms) in the past six years and is still walking today. He is an American expat who spent the last decade in Hong Kong with his family and is now back in Washington DC, continuing his daily ritual of taking very long hikes around the city catching the sights and sounds of the city while live streaming to share with others. History, culture, life as an expat (with reverse culture shock), and the pitiful Chinese food in Washington DC are regular topics of discussion. Feel free to follow him on other social media accounts such as:
Camera 1: DJI Osmo Pocket 2 — https://amzn.to/3bvGEPn
Camera 2: iPhone 13 Pro -- https://amzn.to/3rnxSrt
Camera 3: Canon 70D -- https://amzn.to/39f0vAB
Camera 4: Sony A7IV -- https://amzn.to/3t4xPov
Big Lens: Sony 100-400mm — https://amzn.to/34GCDqM
Portable Lens: Apexel 36x iPhone Telephoto Lens - https://amzn.to/3CzIKte
http://www.penguinsix.com/
Twitter @penguinsix https://twitter.com/PenguinSix
Happs @penguinsix http://happs.tv/invite/@Penguinsix
Instagram @penguinsix https://www.instagram.com/penguinsix/
Facebook - PenguinSix https://www.facebook.com/penguinsix
Twitch - @ThePenguinsix https://www.twitch.tv/thepenguinsix
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.