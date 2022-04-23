WHY SARMAT -SATAN 2- IS THE MOST POWERFUL MISSILE IN THE WORLD



Russia carried out a successful test of it’s RS-28 Sarmat Nuclear missile on April 17, 2022 the Defence Ministry said. Today the Defence Ministry has shrunk to just Russia and Belarus but it is still viewed warily by the military planers in the West.



The Rocket also know as Satan II was fired Russia’s Cosmodrome in Russia’s north and travelled 3600 miles to strike a target on the Kura Test Range.



The main aim of the test was to the rocket systems at the moment of leaving the silo, the switching on of the Sarmats first stage in the following 5 seconds.



It’s been developed by Russia’s Defence Company. This update analyses why it’s the most powerful missile in the world.



Naming and Need

The RS-28 Sarmat is due to replace the R-36M missiles which NATO experts named Satan, meaning the Devil.



The R-36M missiles was viewed as giving the Soviet Union first strike advantage over the US. Satan II is the given to it’s more deadly replacement that is RS-28 Sarmat. According to the of MAD, Mutually Assured Destruction. If the other side that launching a nuclear a nuclear strike would also lead to their own destruction, they would not initiate the nuclear strike. So, basically MAD prevents a nuclear war.



As NATO and the USA are improving their nuclear defence systems, MAD is no longer assured, since the USA or NATO may be able to intercept Russia’s current R-36M missiles.



Sarmat is being designed to specifically to penetrate and current or future MAD system. This is Russia’s answer to this strategic problem and will enable Russia to maintain it’s nuclear deterrence, visa vie the USA and NATO.



According to Russia’s Military it can beat any defences and wipe out entire countries.



Production and Development

In May of last year it was reported the production process hand been accelerated and that land based missiles would make up 100% of Russia’s land based arsenal by 2021.



Propellant Speed Weight

Sarmat uses liquid propellant, the exact nature of which is classified. The speed of the missile is mach 20.7. It weights a massive 100 tons, making it the heaviest missile in the world.

To serve as a perspective the US land based missile LGM30 Minuteman 30 has a weight of about 35 tons.



Warhead Destructive Power

The Military Expert emphasized that this will serve as a reliable deterrent. The Sarmat missile is a 5th generation system and it’s characteristics are so impressive our opponents have reason to be afraid of it. According to estimates, the missiles range is up to 18,000 kilometres, that’s about 11,846 miles and it has 10 to 15 warheads, each with a capacity or 750 kilotons. They fly to their targets at hypersonic speeds, performing man-overs, so that existing American Missiles Defence Systems could be incapable of intercepting them.



The Little Boy Atomic Bomb dropped on Hiroshima had a yield of 15 kilotons of TNT. Sarmat’s total explosive power will be 15 warheads multiplied by 750 kilotons. That’s around 11,000 kilotons of TNT.



Leonoff expressed his confidence that Kressmar Machine building plan will achieve it’s deadline and Sarmat will enter service on schedule.



Highly Protected

Land based missiles are vulnerable to preemptive strikes and Russian’s are going to great lengths to shield it including 100 guns capable of firing a metallic cloud of 40,000 thirty millimetre shells to an altitude of 6 kilometres.



The Russian’s are also protecting the site the latest S500 Air Defence System. The S500 can detect incoming missiles or aircraft at a range of 2000 kilometres and is designed to to intersect them at a range of 500 to 600 kilometres.



Finally, the Sarmat missiles parameter to launch is under 60 seconds utilizing a highly automated system.



The Sarmat will be the best protected Silo Based ICBM even put into service worldwide.