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The Truth About The Hillary Clinton FBI Investigation
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69 views • November 04, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3401/the-truth-about-the-hillary-clinton-fbi-investigation
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3401-the-truth-about-the-hillary-clinton-fbi-investigation
"As much as I’ve been investigated and all of that, you know, why would I - I don’t even want - why would I ever want to do e-mail? Can you imagine?“ - Hillary Clinton in 2000
In July, FBI Director James B. Comey announced that he would not recommend criminal charges against Hillary Clinton, but noted that she and her staff were “extremely careless” in how they handled classified information.
On Friday September 2nd, the FBI released the redacted report regarding the Clinton investigation - including notes on Clinton’s actual testimony. What is the Truth About The Hillary Clinton FBI Investigation?
Sources
http://www.scribd.com/doc/322860635
http://www.scribd.com/doc/322860731
http://www.weeklystandard.com/article/2004146/
The Truth About Hillary Clinton's Email Controversy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yl4RQg4Qfg0
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3401-the-truth-about-the-hillary-clinton-fbi-investigation
"As much as I’ve been investigated and all of that, you know, why would I - I don’t even want - why would I ever want to do e-mail? Can you imagine?“ - Hillary Clinton in 2000
In July, FBI Director James B. Comey announced that he would not recommend criminal charges against Hillary Clinton, but noted that she and her staff were “extremely careless” in how they handled classified information.
On Friday September 2nd, the FBI released the redacted report regarding the Clinton investigation - including notes on Clinton’s actual testimony. What is the Truth About The Hillary Clinton FBI Investigation?
Sources
http://www.scribd.com/doc/322860635
http://www.scribd.com/doc/322860731
http://www.weeklystandard.com/article/2004146/
The Truth About Hillary Clinton's Email Controversy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yl4RQg4Qfg0
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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