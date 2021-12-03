LYME DISEASE BIOWEAPON-PLUM ISLAND/LAB257

LYME DISEASE IS A BIOWEAPON CREATED AT PLUM ISLAND

Plum Island animal disease research center Plum Island sits in Long Island Sound, one end pointing toward the Connecticut coast and the other toward Long Island's North Fork. By ferry, it is over an hour from either shore. An old lighthouse seems to invite tourists but no outsiders are allowed on the secured facility.



The nefarious history of Plum Island began after World War II when Erich Traub, a German biological warfare expert joined the team. Our government learned of the German penchant for bio-weapons technology through defectors. Significantly, Traub had operated a germ warfare lab on an island in the Baltic Sea.



Either the U.S. Army knew nothing about migratory patterns or, as is more logical, Army researchers knew exactly what they were doing. Plum Island is on the Atlantic flyway that runs from the Florida coast up the eastern seaboard to Greenland. A million birds rest on the island before flying on to the Connecticut River estuaries in Lyme, CT. It is possible but doubtful that the Army also overlooked the fact that deer regularly swim between the island and the mainland. In fact, Plum Island researchers maintain that the deer and birds were recognized as vehicles for distributive testing.Plum Island's biological research ramped up with or without regard for the collateral damage that followed. Yankee Magazine, under the Freedom of Information Act, revealed Plum Island's work included “virus outbreaks, biological meltdowns, infected workers, contaminated raw waste flushed into the Sound ... and experimental tick colonies, bred for research on vector-borne diseases.”

In 1897, the War Department owned Plum Island, known then as Fort Terry. In 1954 the Army officially transferred Fort Terry over to the USDA to be used as an animal disease laboratory. This coincided with the Plum Island facility request for $75 million dollars to “upgrade the facility to a bio-level 4 status for the express purpose of reinstating biowarfare research.”







[2] Army records show “60% of chronic Lyme patients are co-infected with several strains of mycoplasma, the most common one being "mycoplasma fermentens" which was patented in 1993 by the U.S. Army and army pathologist Dr. Lo.” Lo, Shyh-Ching-Pathogenic mycoplasma-U.S. Patent 5,242,820 issued Sept. 7, 1993. Many Lyme disease and Gulf war patients are infected with the genetically engineered organism (mycoplasma fermentens) thus Lyme and Gulf War disease symptoms are almost identical.