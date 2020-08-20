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Q-The Plan To Save The World
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132 views • August 20, 2020
Video explains in no uncertain terms what is happening in the world right now. Re-posting for those just being exposed or just waking up to the reality that others have been tampering with our lives and the world as a whole. Please watch to gain a better understanding and join the movement to support Q and rid the world of those that want to destroy it. Please share to help others gain a better understanding of what's at stake.
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