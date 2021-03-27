BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Hamburg Syndrome (COVID-19 Predictive Programming from 1979)
HealthGlade
HealthGlade
69 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
76 views • March 27, 2021
The Hamburg Syndrome is a Sci-Fi Film from 1979, about a pandemic. Produced in Germany, and in the German language, it is available online with English subtitles.

It is a classic example of predictive programming. While Hollywood has pumped out over 100 pandemic and virus related predictive programming movies in the past decade, The Hamburg Syndrome stands out for it's uncanny resemblance to what we see today with COVID-19.

Interestingly, it was produced 40 years before COVID-19 was (supposedly) identified. 40 = 20 + 20. = 2020 - the year of the plandemic.

This is a short compilation clip to demonstrate the predictive programming.

I GUARANTEE you will be shocked at how eerily similar it is to what we see today.

You will see:

"Asymptomatic" people who are aware they are not sick
Governments restricting movement and travel
Quarantining in "health camps"
Ostracizing of people who flaunt the new government rules
Forced mass vaccination and smart people trying to escape the vaccines
Government workers in full body suits
Forced mask wearing
Forced quarantines
Politicians gloating over the scam (and mention of climate change being a scam too)
People wearing plastic over all of their body
Logic that other things like bad foods and radiation cause disease
That masks don't work and they are only to make money
Terrain theory being behind the reason why people get sick, not germ theory
The claim that viruses enter the mucous membranes in the eyes

This cut compilation was found at the YouTube channel of C.A. Heinzmann, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etekvGN4R_g

In case the above video, or this video, are taken down, you can find a copy of the article with other video links at: https://healthglade.com/the-hamburg-syndrome/
Keywords
predictive programmingcovid-19hamburg syndrome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy