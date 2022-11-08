Animal Connections S1E7- Karen Rademeyer

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if one could understand animals better? Tap into their energy to share their wisdom? Host André Shirley talks about our long-lost abilities and how to get these back again. Here we spotlight how to do this. It is not a special talent but something that can be mastered by anybody dedicated enough to try. This show will help you with tips and tools to start your own journey to connecting to our co-residents on this planet.



Today we talk to Karen Rademeyer about her start in animal communication, how her abilities were challenged through devastating fires, and how she managed to come out the other side a stronger person with even more knowledge to help both animals and humans in need.





A few of the images in this video is graphic, but when you see the recovery images it will be worth pushing through to hear the full story.

Apologies for some sound issues, some gremlins got to work.





André can be contacted on telegram - @zaxenon, or on email [email protected]





Karen Rademeyer can be contacted through the links below:

https://www.facebook.com/CodytheBrave

https://www.facebook.com/commswithkaren

https://www.facebook.com/eden.empathy

https://animalcommunicator.co.za/







Life Source Links:

Website - https://www.lifesource.global/

Email – [email protected]

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lifesource/

Gab TV - https://tv.gab.com/channel/lifesource/

Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@LifeSource:b

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lifesource

Anchor - https://anchor.fm/lifesource

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/0OW4o2MdzTeIHIfPQV6yfu