BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Family Rallies Around Son After He Receives an Alarming Medical Diagnosis - Nicole Saphier
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
71 views • September 04, 2023

Physician and Fox News Contributor Nicole Saphier’s nine-year-old son, Hudson, received a scary diagnosis last year that changed his life forever. After having a small tumor removed from his back, doctors discovered it was a schwannoma and postulated that these benign tumors could reappear throughout Hudson’s body as he continued to grow. These tumors are tricky because the only treatment is to remove them, which means the nerve is destroyed in removal. This could cause lifelong physical consequences. Nicole shares how she and her son wrote a children’s book centered on family togetherness and speaks to the importance of having a family that rallies around you during difficult trials.



TAKEAWAYS


Your immediate family is the most important support group when you’re going through something difficult 


Parents should not be hard on themselves when their kids are suffering or show they are worried in front of their children


Take care of yourself - you need to be in top condition so that you can take care of your kids


Get That’s What Family’s For, Nicole and Hudson’s children’s book, centered on the strength of pulling together as a family unit



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/3AjTOuD

Hudson Video: https://bit.ly/3qErUbh

That’s What Family’s For Book: https://bit.ly/3YDzsYc


🔗 CONNECT WITH NICOLE SAPHIER

Website: https://www.nicolesaphiermd.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nicolesaphier_md/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicole-saphier-md-6b568b64/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NBSaphierMD


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical: https://jasemedical.com/ 

Legacy Precious Metals: https://legacypminvestments.com/

Capstone: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
bookbig pharmachildrenbiblegodfox newsmedicaltumordiagnosishudsonbenigntina griffincounter culture mom shownicole saphierschwannoma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
Unpublished Amish Autism Study Cited by Trump Raises Questions Over Missing Vaccination Data

Unpublished Amish Autism Study Cited by Trump Raises Questions Over Missing Vaccination Data

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The war on your DNA may be happening in your bathroom

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The war on your DNA may be happening in your bathroom

Belle Carter
Adding These Six Vegetables to Our Diet May Help Lower Cholesterol Naturally

Adding These Six Vegetables to Our Diet May Help Lower Cholesterol Naturally

Coco Somers
Boost your metabolism with these foods

Boost your metabolism with these foods

Jacob Thomas
Nearly half of the world&#8217;s farmers poisoned by pesticides each year, study finds

Nearly half of the world’s farmers poisoned by pesticides each year, study finds

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy