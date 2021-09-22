Biden's Border Bungle: Immigration...Or Invasion?

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Americans on the Left and Right are finding themselves in rare agreement: whatever their position on immigration they view Biden's handling of the mass influx of Haitians at the Texas border as a disaster. How is it possible to have bungled so badly? What is to be done? Also today: "Ten for the big guy" turns out to be fact, not Russian disinformation. So now what? And a shocking discovery from JP Morgan on the Delta Variant.