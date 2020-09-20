Social Credit Scores, Family Kicked of Flight, Vaccine Trials Halted? A Better Tomorrow

“When you are killing thousands of our people in Africa WHO, try your best not to use Mandela’s name, or quotes in your public speeches. He would not stand for this”



This world is changing, and we have to question; is it for the better? A WestJet flight cancelled after dispute over whether toddler should wear mask.



Thomas Rogers has issued a class action proceeding claiming $25 million on behalf of residents of Camilla Care Community and their families. This follows allegations, including observations of Camilla Care Staff abusing residents, forced feedings and verbal abuse.



You are being watched! Police in China, Dubai, and Italy are using these surveillance helmets to scan people for COVID-19 fever as they walk past and it may be our future normal AstraZeneca halts Covid-19 vaccine trials to assess safety issues. That’s right! There is something not right about this new vaccine.



Chinese Government Combines ‘Track and Trace’ Corona System With Social Credit Score.



This and much more on this weeks edition of A Better Tomorrow