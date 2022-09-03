NATO Chief Stoltenberg admits they've been arming and training Ukraine for eight years - HaloNews - HaloConspiracy

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The
invasion was not unprovoked, it was to stop the pending genocide Ukraine was about to perpetrate in the DPR and LPR. Even in February, as Russia readied their invasion, Kyiv increased
attacks on Donbas, causing evacuations and ultimately compelling Moscow
to recognize the DPR and LPR then move into their territory to defend them from the Ukrainian terrorist army.
NATO, the UN, WEF, WHO, CDC, every 3 letter agency in the United States and the Democrat Party are all terrorist organizations and should be dissolved.