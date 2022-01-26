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COVID-19: A Second Opinion (Ron Johnson Senate Hearing)
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46 views • January 26, 2022
This is 5 and a half hours of very important Covid discussion that is censored, blocked, and cancelled by big tech, big pharma, and the psychopathic billionaires, to prevent "TV Watchers" from seeing it. Start around the 40 minute mark. Essential viewing. Each of the speakers will be broken out into individual shorter video clips on this channel.
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