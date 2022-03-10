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EXCOMMUNICATED, DANG NEAR BUSTED!
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21 views • March 10, 2022
A general outlay of being ousted from Mymilitia.com, getting entangled in a bomb plot and discovering an alleged e.m.p. attack being planned.
To note, one thing that has happened to me many times over the years, is that even though feds and cops have actually went after corrupt government personnel (they almost always merely "roll" them into working it off, for their agency), they and or their informants have quasi-publicly let out that I was also a culprit. What that does, besides giving me a bad name, thus hindering/ruining a lot of various opportunities, is to cause me to be used as a magnet, to draw subversives in, as "birds of a feather gather together"; they've set me up to have to go after others, effectually turning me into their hound dog and a pawn. So now, I know many of their corrupt methods and inner workings, which I and the FBI was originally investigating (http://www.sleesecurity.com/about-us.html).
On an indirect note, the government and the organized church do that to many, a covert merging of church and state being a serious problem.
Some years back I started thwarting that, by posting articles about it on my website, on forums and also writing a book, 'Jonah the Federal Sleuth...': https://books.apple.com/us/book/jonah-the-federal-sleuth/id1201250845.
There are many more details than mentioned here, but I've shown what I can and the main points. I will note, however, that a few certain elements of the Ft. Wayne, Indiana FBI, Indiana State Police and Wabash County officialdom, again, elements of same, have been a constant source of trouble to myself and others for 25+ years, despite the fact I and those others have committed no crime; those are opposed to genuine Constitutionality and Christianity, including a red haired Agent out of Ft. Wayne, who is also cross trained by the C.I.A. I've always given him the benefit of the doubt, and a few others, but no longer. They have all been way too secretive to trust; that is due to three things: corrupt informants with their own agenda and sub-networks; a few bad cops and agents who promote current narratives, which hide the real truth, and; lack of discernment.
Mymilitia.com is a Conservative non-partisan, Patriotic, rather or somewhat Christian-oriented in mindset, and is a good source of information for news, survival, prepping, arms data, constitutional rights, political news and other relevant topics, and is not an anti-government entity.
Members are from all walks of life including present and former military, police and other government people, Christian, agnostic, etc.
I do not and never have belonged to a Patriot organization, other than My militia.com, a forum and not a militia organization. I got vetted for a local militia just before the Covid scam began, but never got sworn in because the group didn't meet for over a year, and ended up not joining. The only thing I've belonged to other than high school clubs is the First Brethren Church. I am not with any government organization any longer, either, haven't been but loosely for two decades.
I didn't really almost get busted, never even questioned, but government investigators are known to sometimes frame people, the digital age making it much easier to do.
Concerning the staff member, , he isn't likely a federal agent, but what probably occurred is that the FBI agent temporarily used the admin's account to go into Seth's Signal group, in order to investigate the matter.
Note: when I was on Staff with Mymilitia.com as a moderator, I ran a lot of postings in Staff about methodology to investigate corrupt informants, cops and agents, including names of quite a few in my region. I believe a number of Patriots did investigate, but I also think that some have colluded with culprits I named, typical of many people in general, always being as secretive as the CIA, while others have done well; I don't know any of them but two from Mymilitia.com, both of them being several states away. I also know what Seth Pendley looks like, and have seen who may be him a number of times in my home region, before and after his arrest.
People tend to be presumptuous, beware.
Militias tend to do undue business with the criminal element, as does the government, and one major problem with intelligence and undercover activity is the often extensive use of people, primarily women, within the '`risque' side of life. It may work for gathering intelligence, but it causes a myriad of problems, the side effects far outweighing the benefits (this issue off topic here, but relevant in general):
References-666truth.org, https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KZUsU-tIJGY, https://www.gsradio.net/shows/ted_broer/, http://www.sleesecurity.com/case-outline.html, https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndtx/pr/texas-man-sentenced-10-years-plotting-attack-data-centers, https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=63Y5cUDh80E, https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jIyvOYwkSLY.
To note, one thing that has happened to me many times over the years, is that even though feds and cops have actually went after corrupt government personnel (they almost always merely "roll" them into working it off, for their agency), they and or their informants have quasi-publicly let out that I was also a culprit. What that does, besides giving me a bad name, thus hindering/ruining a lot of various opportunities, is to cause me to be used as a magnet, to draw subversives in, as "birds of a feather gather together"; they've set me up to have to go after others, effectually turning me into their hound dog and a pawn. So now, I know many of their corrupt methods and inner workings, which I and the FBI was originally investigating (http://www.sleesecurity.com/about-us.html).
On an indirect note, the government and the organized church do that to many, a covert merging of church and state being a serious problem.
Some years back I started thwarting that, by posting articles about it on my website, on forums and also writing a book, 'Jonah the Federal Sleuth...': https://books.apple.com/us/book/jonah-the-federal-sleuth/id1201250845.
There are many more details than mentioned here, but I've shown what I can and the main points. I will note, however, that a few certain elements of the Ft. Wayne, Indiana FBI, Indiana State Police and Wabash County officialdom, again, elements of same, have been a constant source of trouble to myself and others for 25+ years, despite the fact I and those others have committed no crime; those are opposed to genuine Constitutionality and Christianity, including a red haired Agent out of Ft. Wayne, who is also cross trained by the C.I.A. I've always given him the benefit of the doubt, and a few others, but no longer. They have all been way too secretive to trust; that is due to three things: corrupt informants with their own agenda and sub-networks; a few bad cops and agents who promote current narratives, which hide the real truth, and; lack of discernment.
Mymilitia.com is a Conservative non-partisan, Patriotic, rather or somewhat Christian-oriented in mindset, and is a good source of information for news, survival, prepping, arms data, constitutional rights, political news and other relevant topics, and is not an anti-government entity.
Members are from all walks of life including present and former military, police and other government people, Christian, agnostic, etc.
I do not and never have belonged to a Patriot organization, other than My militia.com, a forum and not a militia organization. I got vetted for a local militia just before the Covid scam began, but never got sworn in because the group didn't meet for over a year, and ended up not joining. The only thing I've belonged to other than high school clubs is the First Brethren Church. I am not with any government organization any longer, either, haven't been but loosely for two decades.
I didn't really almost get busted, never even questioned, but government investigators are known to sometimes frame people, the digital age making it much easier to do.
Concerning the staff member, , he isn't likely a federal agent, but what probably occurred is that the FBI agent temporarily used the admin's account to go into Seth's Signal group, in order to investigate the matter.
Note: when I was on Staff with Mymilitia.com as a moderator, I ran a lot of postings in Staff about methodology to investigate corrupt informants, cops and agents, including names of quite a few in my region. I believe a number of Patriots did investigate, but I also think that some have colluded with culprits I named, typical of many people in general, always being as secretive as the CIA, while others have done well; I don't know any of them but two from Mymilitia.com, both of them being several states away. I also know what Seth Pendley looks like, and have seen who may be him a number of times in my home region, before and after his arrest.
People tend to be presumptuous, beware.
Militias tend to do undue business with the criminal element, as does the government, and one major problem with intelligence and undercover activity is the often extensive use of people, primarily women, within the '`risque' side of life. It may work for gathering intelligence, but it causes a myriad of problems, the side effects far outweighing the benefits (this issue off topic here, but relevant in general):
References-666truth.org, https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KZUsU-tIJGY, https://www.gsradio.net/shows/ted_broer/, http://www.sleesecurity.com/case-outline.html, https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndtx/pr/texas-man-sentenced-10-years-plotting-attack-data-centers, https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=63Y5cUDh80E, https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jIyvOYwkSLY.
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