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** THREE CENTERS OF EVIL IN NYC ** - Jones – 02/Jul/2021
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71 views • July 04, 2021
** Alex Jones Exposes Three Centers of Evil in New York City
- Banned.Video, Alex Jones – 02/July/2021
- https://banned.video/watch?id=60dfb9c0ff4e6f3eeefc4ac5
-- The city that never sleeps is home to three centers of evil, two of which are still active. Alex takes you on a historical tour of Jeffrey Epstein's black mail sex dungeon townhouse, the headquarters of the CFR and the UN building.
- Comments:
• And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains [ World Trade Center], on which the woman sitteth. And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth. And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire. [17] For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled. [18] And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.
• if you have a temperature over 38.6 you are deemed to have covid. so why are pcr tests used when a simple check can determine if you have fever in the body. as for the sex slaves of epstein nothing will come of it. the rich take care of each other
• Jeffery Epstein and Bill Cosby- will now be poster boys for the Feminists and LGBTQers campaigns against men. Adding fuel to their "ALL men are evil wicked, violent, pervert" rants. Creating more division, riffs, mistrust between the sexes.
• This is an art piece AMAZING
• Thanks for introducing us to the "BEAST!"
• This is far bigger then any of us can imagine. To put it simple and to repeat what was already mentioned in another's comment is its a battle between good and evil and we must choose wisely. Focus on our father in heaven and his son Jesus Christ and make that the Focus of your life. Prepare your families for what's to come.
• These so called "elitists" have no idea how average people live. To them, they believe that more zeroes in a bank account affords them special status, and gives them the ability to lord it over others. Flat wrong! Without people being able to achieve their destiny on their own merits and hard work, the quality of most people's lives, especially men, simply disappears. It's not "owning" things or large bank accounts that make life worthwhile. It is the simple, kind and giving of the human heart, love, compassion, empathy, dignity, mutual respect, and a moral code that emphasizes The Golden Rule. Without those attributes and the ability to share them, the value of life itself withers away. When I hear of those who preach "you will own nothing and be happy", what they don't understand it is not the acquisition of goods that makes people work and achieve. It is the desire to achieve and provide for those they love! In addition, work itself is a virtue in many respects. Why? The very notion of contribution to others and oneself, friendship, being of service and taking pride in a job well done is essential to the human spirit. Without that, what's the point? Mere physical existence is not living! Make no mistake, hearing the words of these horribly misguided, and perhaps evil, individuals make it clear to me that the battle we are now engaged is good versus evil! Choose your side carefully and choose wisely. We all will be held accountable.
• So nice to have you doing documentary-esque video again. I still remember the last time you filmed across from UN, and they sent the cops out after you to make you go away.
• What you think you know about WW2 is wrong.. Europa The Last Battle (find on Brighteon) is a must-see documentary for anyone interested in the truth - https://www.brighteon.com/332355d1-a81f-45b5-8f0a-80d18b453cb8
• Ron Paul would've been a great President. I wish I could've seen that alternative timeline play out.
• These people kidnap, rape, torture, kill and eat many of these children and abductees, very vile and degusting entities. I see all of this and I still ask myself everyday - even though I know - why are the people of the planet so degenerate, ignorant, arrogant, dismissive, stupid etc. We have been under their vile control and now they have launched a large assault for their diabolical NWO. They are planning the main military assault if needed if they manage to cause a civil wars meanwhile millions if not billions will be dead or dying.
- Banned.Video, Alex Jones – 02/July/2021
- https://banned.video/watch?id=60dfb9c0ff4e6f3eeefc4ac5
-- The city that never sleeps is home to three centers of evil, two of which are still active. Alex takes you on a historical tour of Jeffrey Epstein's black mail sex dungeon townhouse, the headquarters of the CFR and the UN building.
- Comments:
• And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains [ World Trade Center], on which the woman sitteth. And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth. And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire. [17] For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled. [18] And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.
• if you have a temperature over 38.6 you are deemed to have covid. so why are pcr tests used when a simple check can determine if you have fever in the body. as for the sex slaves of epstein nothing will come of it. the rich take care of each other
• Jeffery Epstein and Bill Cosby- will now be poster boys for the Feminists and LGBTQers campaigns against men. Adding fuel to their "ALL men are evil wicked, violent, pervert" rants. Creating more division, riffs, mistrust between the sexes.
• This is an art piece AMAZING
• Thanks for introducing us to the "BEAST!"
• This is far bigger then any of us can imagine. To put it simple and to repeat what was already mentioned in another's comment is its a battle between good and evil and we must choose wisely. Focus on our father in heaven and his son Jesus Christ and make that the Focus of your life. Prepare your families for what's to come.
• These so called "elitists" have no idea how average people live. To them, they believe that more zeroes in a bank account affords them special status, and gives them the ability to lord it over others. Flat wrong! Without people being able to achieve their destiny on their own merits and hard work, the quality of most people's lives, especially men, simply disappears. It's not "owning" things or large bank accounts that make life worthwhile. It is the simple, kind and giving of the human heart, love, compassion, empathy, dignity, mutual respect, and a moral code that emphasizes The Golden Rule. Without those attributes and the ability to share them, the value of life itself withers away. When I hear of those who preach "you will own nothing and be happy", what they don't understand it is not the acquisition of goods that makes people work and achieve. It is the desire to achieve and provide for those they love! In addition, work itself is a virtue in many respects. Why? The very notion of contribution to others and oneself, friendship, being of service and taking pride in a job well done is essential to the human spirit. Without that, what's the point? Mere physical existence is not living! Make no mistake, hearing the words of these horribly misguided, and perhaps evil, individuals make it clear to me that the battle we are now engaged is good versus evil! Choose your side carefully and choose wisely. We all will be held accountable.
• So nice to have you doing documentary-esque video again. I still remember the last time you filmed across from UN, and they sent the cops out after you to make you go away.
• What you think you know about WW2 is wrong.. Europa The Last Battle (find on Brighteon) is a must-see documentary for anyone interested in the truth - https://www.brighteon.com/332355d1-a81f-45b5-8f0a-80d18b453cb8
• Ron Paul would've been a great President. I wish I could've seen that alternative timeline play out.
• These people kidnap, rape, torture, kill and eat many of these children and abductees, very vile and degusting entities. I see all of this and I still ask myself everyday - even though I know - why are the people of the planet so degenerate, ignorant, arrogant, dismissive, stupid etc. We have been under their vile control and now they have launched a large assault for their diabolical NWO. They are planning the main military assault if needed if they manage to cause a civil wars meanwhile millions if not billions will be dead or dying.
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