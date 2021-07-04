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Animal Reservoir - SARS CoV-2
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14 views • July 04, 2021
I review a paper published in Natural Medicine (2014) in which authors from the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill), the Food and Drug Administration, the Switzerland Institute of Microbiology, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology discuss the creation of a SARS-CoV virus that "encodes a novel spike protein." After reviewing this article, my hypothesis is that the animal reservoir for SARS-CoV-2 is to be found in the humanized mice at the Wuhan Institute of Virology where this research was done, in collaboration with investigators from the United States and Switzerland, funded by the NIH.
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