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Mystery Solved! The 144,000 First Fruits Explained!
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26 views • July 28, 2020
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Have you ever wondered about the two different companies of 144,000 first fruits that John describes in Revelation 12 and 14?
This amazing teaching by David Eells will thoroughly answer all the questions you have concerning the 144,000 and many more mysteries of the end times and Revelation!
Rev. 14:1, "And I saw, and behold, the Lamb standing on the mount Zion, and with him a hundred and forty and four thousand, having his name, and the name of his Father, written on their foreheads."
Some think that this is some Mt. Zion up in heaven and that the first fruits are going to fly away, because of what the Bible says in Rev. 12:5-6 about the "Man-child" being caught up to the throne, but this didn't happen with Moses or Jesus. All the first fruits in the Bible follow the same type and pattern!
Jesus as the "first fruits Man-child" of His day wasn't caught up to some throne in Heaven: He was caught up to a spiritual "throne of authority on Mt. Zion" and then He led Israel of His day into their own wilderness to meet God. Jesus nourished the "woman church" in His day for 3 1/2 years.
Moses as a type of the "first fruits Man-child" was caught up to the throne of authority on Mt. Sinai and then sent back to the people of Israel to bring them out into the wilderness to meet God also.
The 144,000 standing on Mt. Zion is a spiritual Mt. Zion in the kingdom of God on earth!
The reason that God brings them to Mt. Zion is because they are the first to come into the image of Christ. This is why they are the first fruits!
2 Cor. 3:18 says, "But we all, with unveiled face beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are transformed into the same image from glory to glory, even as from the Lord the Spirit."
Join Brother David Eells as he teaches on this fascinating and mysterious subject of, "The 144,000 First Fruits Explained!"
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
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🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Have you ever wondered about the two different companies of 144,000 first fruits that John describes in Revelation 12 and 14?
This amazing teaching by David Eells will thoroughly answer all the questions you have concerning the 144,000 and many more mysteries of the end times and Revelation!
Rev. 14:1, "And I saw, and behold, the Lamb standing on the mount Zion, and with him a hundred and forty and four thousand, having his name, and the name of his Father, written on their foreheads."
Some think that this is some Mt. Zion up in heaven and that the first fruits are going to fly away, because of what the Bible says in Rev. 12:5-6 about the "Man-child" being caught up to the throne, but this didn't happen with Moses or Jesus. All the first fruits in the Bible follow the same type and pattern!
Jesus as the "first fruits Man-child" of His day wasn't caught up to some throne in Heaven: He was caught up to a spiritual "throne of authority on Mt. Zion" and then He led Israel of His day into their own wilderness to meet God. Jesus nourished the "woman church" in His day for 3 1/2 years.
Moses as a type of the "first fruits Man-child" was caught up to the throne of authority on Mt. Sinai and then sent back to the people of Israel to bring them out into the wilderness to meet God also.
The 144,000 standing on Mt. Zion is a spiritual Mt. Zion in the kingdom of God on earth!
The reason that God brings them to Mt. Zion is because they are the first to come into the image of Christ. This is why they are the first fruits!
2 Cor. 3:18 says, "But we all, with unveiled face beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are transformed into the same image from glory to glory, even as from the Lord the Spirit."
Join Brother David Eells as he teaches on this fascinating and mysterious subject of, "The 144,000 First Fruits Explained!"
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Keywords
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