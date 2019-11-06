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Trevor Noah asks Hillary Clinton how she killed Jeffrey Epstein
Truth Matters
Truth Matters
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133 views • November 06, 2019
Politics - Trevor Noah asks Hillary Clinton how she killed Jeffrey Epstein
on the Daily Show November 1, 2019
Chelsea Clinton gives a longer response in answer to this question than
many other versions of this interview and clips found elsewhere.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/75310/how-did-you-kill-jeffrey-epstein-hillary-clinton-bursts-into-laughter-over-dead-body-joke.html
video link - https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1190280739587338240

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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