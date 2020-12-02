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Covid-19 Retrovirus, HIV Inserts, Dr. Igor Shepherd Makes Covid-DARPA Connection, Earth Changes, and More 12.02.2020
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654 views • December 02, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Covid-19 Retrovirus
https://www.anthonypatch.com/entangledmagazine/pdf/ENTANGLED_MAGAZINE_Volume4-12.pdf
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Retrovirus Replication 3D Animation
https://youtu.be/HhhRQ4t95OI
--
Dr. Igor Shepherd’s Talk About the Horrors of a ‘Covid’ Vaccine
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/11/30/covid-vaccines-biological-weapons-of-mass-destruction-says-wyoming-medical-doctor-and-manager-for-wyomings-state-public-health-department/
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Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud
https://apnews.com/article/barr-no-widespread-election-fraud-b1f1488796c9a98c4b1a9061a6c7f49d
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Trump’s Dismantling of the ‘Open Skies’ Surveillance Program Is a Priceless Gift to Russia
https://www.insidesources.com/trumps-dismantling-of-the-open-skies-surveillance-program-is-a-priceless-gift-to-russia/
--
Nearly the entire U.S. has become a COVID hot spot, government map shows
https://news.yahoo.com/nearly-the-entire-us-has-become-a-covid-hotspot-government-map-shows-221959095.html
--
Alaska Airlines, Washington National Guard ready for their parts in coronavirus vaccine rollout
https://youtu.be/1JxQ34j15t8
--
The 3rd Wave - Prof. Manfred Green
https://youtu.be/-oPW6y2hyow
--
Scientists: coronavirus brings old age closer
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-coronavirus-brings-old-age-closer.html
--
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
https://apnews.com/article/politics-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-fcbc8b93537033b749fb4900ee2027d5
--
CoVID-19 Incubation Period Recorded at 27 Days
https://www.natureworldnews.com/articles/43451/20200305/new-covid-19-incubation-period-recorded-27-days.htm
--
‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-2d8758a7bac85cd136248d5ce85533ed
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Covid-19 Retrovirus
https://www.anthonypatch.com/entangledmagazine/pdf/ENTANGLED_MAGAZINE_Volume4-12.pdf
--
Retrovirus Replication 3D Animation
https://youtu.be/HhhRQ4t95OI
--
Dr. Igor Shepherd’s Talk About the Horrors of a ‘Covid’ Vaccine
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/11/30/covid-vaccines-biological-weapons-of-mass-destruction-says-wyoming-medical-doctor-and-manager-for-wyomings-state-public-health-department/
--
Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud
https://apnews.com/article/barr-no-widespread-election-fraud-b1f1488796c9a98c4b1a9061a6c7f49d
--
Trump’s Dismantling of the ‘Open Skies’ Surveillance Program Is a Priceless Gift to Russia
https://www.insidesources.com/trumps-dismantling-of-the-open-skies-surveillance-program-is-a-priceless-gift-to-russia/
--
Nearly the entire U.S. has become a COVID hot spot, government map shows
https://news.yahoo.com/nearly-the-entire-us-has-become-a-covid-hotspot-government-map-shows-221959095.html
--
Alaska Airlines, Washington National Guard ready for their parts in coronavirus vaccine rollout
https://youtu.be/1JxQ34j15t8
--
The 3rd Wave - Prof. Manfred Green
https://youtu.be/-oPW6y2hyow
--
Scientists: coronavirus brings old age closer
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-coronavirus-brings-old-age-closer.html
--
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
https://apnews.com/article/politics-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-fcbc8b93537033b749fb4900ee2027d5
--
CoVID-19 Incubation Period Recorded at 27 Days
https://www.natureworldnews.com/articles/43451/20200305/new-covid-19-incubation-period-recorded-27-days.htm
--
‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-2d8758a7bac85cd136248d5ce85533ed
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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