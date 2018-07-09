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[Jul 9, 2018] Flat Earth - Gravity Waves [WOKETOWN]
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34 views • May 26, 2021
This original video is by Sixty Symbols who does great work, we simply have different world views it would seem. But this is a couple of scientists telling you how they discovered gravity waves, not from the moon which is only 240,000 miles away but from two massive black holes over a billion light years away. To put that into perspective, take the sun, which is 8 light minutes away, multiply that by 65,000 and then by a billion and then turn the lights out.
By the way, the supposed gravity waves, distorted space time by less than the diameter of the nucleus of an atom
Certain Materials in the video are used under the fair use act for the purpose of education. These materials are cited below:
Original Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIgZG7A1fqc
Original Music: Cloud Wheels, Castle Builder by Puddle of Infinity
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
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Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
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MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
By the way, the supposed gravity waves, distorted space time by less than the diameter of the nucleus of an atom
Certain Materials in the video are used under the fair use act for the purpose of education. These materials are cited below:
Original Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIgZG7A1fqc
Original Music: Cloud Wheels, Castle Builder by Puddle of Infinity
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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