Episode 41: Romeike Family News & A Mid-Session Summary

This week on the Frontline, Nathan gives an update on the Romeike family's legal situation as they have sought to retain their rights to homeschool their children here in the United States. Nathan then discusses AB 249 and AB 1057, two of FPM's critical bills, in more detail now that the first year of the session has ended. Finally, Nathan gives an overarching summary of the state of homeschool freedoms and parental rights in California after this incredibly busy year. Please continue to pray for FPM and our work in and out of the Legislature as we work to defend homeschool freedoms here in California. Please consider donating to FPM to support our work. Your support makes this ministry possible! Follow these helpful links to learn more about the topics Nathan discussed in this episode: HSLDA Article on Romeike Family: https://hslda.org/romeike-update FPM's Bill Tracker: https://fpmca.org/billtracker/ AB 1057 Summary: https://fpmca.org/ab1057/ FPM's Donate Page: https://fpmca.org/donate