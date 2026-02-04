Joe Oltmann Untamed | Mike Ariza | Retribution Week : A Path Forward | 02.04.26

On this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe kicks off with a cold open that'll shake you to your core: Newsmax calls for arresting Barack Obama as evidence mounts that he and his crew engineered Russia Gate to tear America apart, while Tulsi Gabbard exposes how Biden and Kamala were never truly in charge the real power brokers pulled the strings. The Commies are now gunning for Tulsi with bogus whistleblower smears after her Fulton County work, but she's fighting back with a damning letter debunking their lies. We dive into Dominion Voting Machines' fraud nightmare, from Michigan Sheriff Dar Leaf's letter to Jim Jordan on rigged elections to Rasmussen's fresh callout on interconnected Dominion scandals foreign access, straw buyers, and the whole rotten system.





Energy expert and U.S. Navy veteran Mike Ariza joins to sound the alarm on America's crumbling energy independence, breaking down Valero's accelerated Benicia refinery shutdown amid California's sky-high gas prices ($4.25/gallon and climbing) and regulatory hell that's driving refineries out. With hands-on experience from Chevron, Valero, and Flying J, Mike ties this to the AI race against China, how our shrinking domestic capacity risks blackouts, military vulnerabilities, and losing the tech edge as data centers demand massive power. From nuclear restarts to policy overhauls, he lays out urgent fixes to fuel AI dominance without foreign dependence.





We chart A Path Forward no more silence, no more retreat. We confront the indoctrination machine head-on: schools nationwide, from North Central High in Indianapolis (where only ~46% of students read at grade level and ~24% are proficient in math) to Jefferson County, Colorado, are turning classrooms into anti-ICE propaganda zones, teaching kids to dox federal agents and demonize law enforcement, all on taxpayer dollars. Parents are furious one dad in Washington State exploded after his son was dragged to an anti-ICE protest without consent while Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts declares at a press conference that arrests are coming and the system is cracking. This is the fork in the road: expose, confront, and demand accountability, including arrests for the worst offenders or let radicals keep turning our kids and communities into battlegrounds. The path forward is clear fight now, or lose everything.

