Mirage Men (2013 Documentary)
Mirage Men (2013 Documentary)

Take a dive into the inception of the UFO narrative, looking at what the beloved US military thinks of patriotic citizens, as well as what happens when ACTUAL classified information/projects gets discovered, how a disinformation operation actually works, and what it looks like to control both sides of the narrative.

Patriots are unknowingly acting as disinformation machines for the military 😬😃


SOURCE: The Truth Above All

