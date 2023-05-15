Mirage Men (2013 Documentary)
Take a dive into the inception of the UFO narrative, looking at what the beloved US military thinks of patriotic citizens, as well as what happens when ACTUAL classified information/projects gets discovered, how a disinformation operation actually works, and what it looks like to control both sides of the narrative.
Patriots are unknowingly acting as disinformation machines for the military 😬😃
SOURCE: The Truth Above All
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.