Ukraine Is Collecting Evidence of Kremenchuk Missile Attack While Russia Denies Responsibility

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https://gnews.org/post/phmjbf39
06/30/2022 Ukraine officials are gathering evidence of an alleged missile attack by Russia military on Kremenchuk shopping center. However, Putin and the Russia Defense Ministry deny the association with the attack, claiming they only hit military targets.