Mass Extinction Level Event Warns Whistleblower Neurologist Dr. Jack Cruz

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A Mass Extinction Level Event Is About To Destroy Life On The Surface Of The Planet After The Earth's Magnetic Shield Drastically Shifts & Shrinks, Warns Whistleblower Neurologist Dr. Jack Cruz - The Alex Jones Show April 26, 2026
https://rumble.com/c/TheAlexJonesShowLive?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o