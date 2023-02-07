Viviane Fischer und Philipp Kruse - Es ist nicht vorbei!

English Stream:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-141-Philipp-Kruse-Odysee-final:7
Gast:
Philipp Kruse - Anwalt für Steuerrecht und öffentliches Recht aus der Schweiz
Inhalt:
Über seine diversen Klageverfahren. Unter anderem seine Vertretung von Piloten und Stewardessen und die
Strafanzeige gegen Swissmedic (Schweizerische Zulassungs- und Aufsichtsbehörde für Arzneimittel) wegen
schwerer Verletzung heilmittelrechtlicher Sorgfaltspflichten im Zusammenhang mit mRNA Injektionen.
Erfahren Sie mehr über den Ausschuss:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonyme Hinweise an den Corona-Ausschuss:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Ausschuss:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
