Why Would You Want to Hire a Residential Designer for Your House Design?

Why would you want to hire a Residential Designer for your home?





Ken Small, Architect, with SSA Architecture in Las Vegas explains: What are the considerations in hiring a Residential Designer in Nevada for your house design as opposed to getting ‘plans’ from others? The topic of this video relates with one of our previous videos titled, “Why Would You Want to Hire an Architect for Your Upcoming Project?” and will align with a future video as a way to provide insight and, hopefully, help you make the best decision when architectural services are needed.





The video also describes some of the other steps surrounding our architectural design process. This video is provided for educational purposes. Use of the ideas shown are done at your own risk. Watching a video or buying CADD software is no substitute for a licensed architect. Initial consultations at our office are always free for commercial projects.





We provide architectural services for all kinds of architectural projects from a mall kiosk to huge grocery stores. Other commercial uses that we have done are: restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, shopping centers, car dealerships, casino projects and hotel projects.





Please come by to meet us and see our other work.

SSA Architecture

7040 Laredo Street, Suite C

Las Vegas, NV 89117

https://www.smallstudioassociates.com/





Check out our channel on other video platforms using the links below:

Youtube: / @ssa_architecture

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P0Tu...

DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/smallstud...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-399385

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ss...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@smallstudioassoci...

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user84116251

Metacafe: https://www.metacafe.com/channels/SSA/