Macular Degeneration Meets its Match: Multiple Use Eye technologies with Ocutrx Technologies

Place a fist in front of your eyes: that’s what someone with macular degeneration sees. But Mike Freeman and his brother have created a new medical technology to bring the center to the periphery through an augmented reality headset. Even better, this technology can serve surgeons when microscopic vision takes priority. Listen and learn



How these smart glasses use augmented reality technology to rearrange their visionary field into clarity,

How the augmented reality glasses utilize buffering and pixel adjustment to match and overcome the particular vision loss of the wearer, and

Why this technology is applicable to surgeons as well, making for a much more effective system than current ocular microscopic aids.



Mike Freeman is CEO of Ocutrx Technologies. As Richard says, he’s a true visionary, creating brilliant augmented reality projects for medical use, from visionary issues to surgical accuracy. He gives listeners a clear explanation of augmented reality versus virtual reality and how their technology takes advantage of virtual reality techniques to aid the development of the other. He and his family were already award-winners in video technology, but when their father developed macular degeneration, they turned their skills towards a way to help him and others.



Basically, their technology adjusts the pixels so they appear in the area that the wearer can see. They’ve tested people who had given up reading for years because it was just too slow going. But with this technology, they are able to “show them the real world” at 60 frames a second. They buffer the images and move all the pixels out to the periphery. The wearer sees a compressed image of all that’s in front of them. In fact, the technology’s eye-tracking moves the buffer according their vision loss, so if the wearer tries to read, they have a much better experience. Listen in to find out how to get access to this technology and for more information about how it works.



For more, see ocutrxtech.com.



Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK