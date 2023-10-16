†Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης, - Η δυστυχία των αθέων [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2017]
Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε κατά την περίοδο της δίωξης του μακαριστού π. Νικολάου Μανώλη από την ενορία του για θέματα πίστεως, ως γνωστόν ο π. Νικόλαος έδωσε μεγάλες μάχες εναντίον της παναίρεσης του Οικουμενισμού που έχει αλώσει τα υψηλά κλιμάκια της εκκλησιαστικής ηγεσίας.
