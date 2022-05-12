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UKRAINE THE UNTOLD - PART 2 - 'I Don't Believe Kiev' - Refugees Evacuate to Russia Despite Ukraine's Warning. English, RT 051122
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40 views • May 12, 2022
Kiev has been trying to intimidate people into believing it would be dangerous to evacuate to Russia, in a narrative echoed by mainstream Western media. But many people have defied that warning and are pleased with their resettlement in Russia.
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
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Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RT_com
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