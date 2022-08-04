CEO Our ammunition deliveries go MISSING with UPS

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Glenn Beck
Aug 3, 2022 Patrick Collins, CEO of The Gun Food, has lost thousands of dollars worth of ammunition. Why? Because customers’ orders don’t always seem to make it to their doors — especially when delivering with UPS. Collins joins Glenn to detail the issue, the lengths his company has gone to work with the delivery service, and the lack of detailed response or explanation from UPS. Where IS the ammo?!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-t_1d972zho