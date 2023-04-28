Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prayer-healing-and-restoration/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "The LORD is moving! It’s time to wait on The LORD and ask Him for the plans and purposes to be revealed.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share more instructions about how to break through things that have been holding us back. It’s indeed a time of change … for the good!"
